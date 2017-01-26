Stolen car shows up on Facebook

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -
A Milwaukee woman's had her car stolen over the weekend and posted a public message on Facebook hoping someone might have some information.
In less than an hour she received a response she wasn't expecting.
Someone saw another Facebook post and asked whether it was her car.
The photo showed a group of people standing on vehicles with the caption: "Just Living Life."
Her car is prominently displayed in front.
She called police and luckily got some good news.
Her car had been found intact, but a little worse for wear with some scratches and burn holes on the inside.
Milwaukee police said they are working to identify suspects, using the photo and fingerprints as evidence.