MUST SEE: Sun Prairie teen creates 'hoverboard snow plow'

A Sun Prairie teen has turned his hoverboard snow plow into a viral sensation.

13-year-old Tanner Scherer says he got his hoverboard last year.

This winter, once he realized it was waterproof, the teen took it outside to try something new.

"If it's like an inch or two of really light snow, that's the time it works the best," the eighth grader said about his hoverboard idea.

Video of his effort has been seen by hundreds of thousands across the globe.

It's even earned him the moniker "The Einstein of Snow Shoveling" by commenters.

Tanner's Mom Jodi says the hoverplow is kid tested and mother approved.

"It's creative, it's inventive," Jodi said. "Tanner has always loved the snow and the winter," she added.

The family doesn't let Tanner take the hoverboard in the house; it stays outdoors for possible fire-hazard risks.

The 13-year-old says he's considered starting a snow removal business, but he's just too busy.

Tanner hopes other kids to try it, if their parents give the OK.

"I've got a lot of kids asking me where they got their hoverboard, and trying to convince their parents to get them one," Tanner said.