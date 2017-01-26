Snow sculptors coming to the Woodson Art Museum

Because of recent rain and warmer temperatures, the Woodson Art Museum changed dates for an upcoming event. See snow sculptors in action on Saturday & Sunday, Jan. 28 & 29, 10 am-5 pm, at the Woodson Art Museum.

With a nod to “Tiffany Glass,” Team USA Snow Sculptors – Mike Martino, Tom Queoff, and Mike Sponholtz – carve an eight-foot-tall lamp from winter’s white stuff, representing their 27th snow sculpture at the Woodson Art Museum.

And next week, the museum hosts Night Out @ the Woodson on February 2nd:

February 2 Thursday 5:30 – 6:30 pm

Art 101 Stained Glass

Whether beginning with a commission or a concept, designing elaborate stained glass pieces for architectural windows or decorative lampshades requires precision and planning. Join Denis and Janine Daniels, owners of Wausau’s Woodland Glass Arts, for a discussion and demonstration of stained-glass materials, tools, and restoration.

February 2 Thursday 5:30 – 7 pm

Hands-on Art

Bring the family and drop in to design and create Tiffany-inspired magnets.

The Tiffany Glass exhibit continues through February 26th.