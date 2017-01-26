Snow sculptors coming to the Woodson Art Museum - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Snow sculptors coming to the Woodson Art Museum

Posted:
By Josh Holland, Wake Up Wisconsin Anchor
Because of recent rain and warmer temperatures, the Woodson Art Museum changed dates for an upcoming event. See snow sculptors in action on Saturday & Sunday, Jan. 28 & 29, 10 am-5 pm, at the Woodson Art Museum.

With a nod to “Tiffany Glass,” Team USA Snow Sculptors – Mike Martino, Tom Queoff, and Mike Sponholtz – carve an eight-foot-tall lamp from winter’s white stuff, representing their 27th snow sculpture at the Woodson Art Museum. 

And next week, the museum hosts Night Out @ the Woodson on February 2nd:

February 2 Thursday 5:30 – 6:30 pm

Art 101 Stained Glass

Whether beginning with a commission or a concept, designing elaborate stained glass pieces for architectural windows or decorative lampshades requires precision and planning. Join Denis and Janine Daniels, owners of Wausau’s Woodland Glass Arts, for a discussion and demonstration of stained-glass materials, tools, and restoration.

February 2 Thursday 5:30 – 7 pm

Hands-on Art

Bring the family and drop in to design and create Tiffany-inspired magnets.

The Tiffany Glass exhibit continues through February 26th. 

