Deputies kill suicidal man in west-central Wisconsin

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (AP) -- Authorities say deputies in Jackson County of west-central Wisconsin shot and killed a suicidal man after the subject opened fire on the officers.

A statement from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded Wednesday evening to repeated 911 calls about a suicidal person who was making threats against law enforcement officers. It says that after deputies arrived, the man fired his weapon. It says "multiple" deputies fired in response, striking and killing the subject. No deputies were injured.

The incident happened in a rural area near Millston, which is about 40 miles northeast of La Crosse and about 12 miles southeast of Black River Falls.

The names of the subject and the deputies involved have not been released.

The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation.