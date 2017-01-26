Elton John tapped to write 'The Devil Wears Prada' musical - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

  NEW YORK (AP) -- Elton John has been tapped to write the songs for a devilish upcoming musical -- "The Devil Wears Prada."
   Producer Kevin McCollum said Thursday that John, the composer of Broadway hits "The Lion King" and "Aida," will supply the music for a stage adaptation and playwright Paul Rudnick will write the story.
   No timetable was revealed.
   "The Devil Wears Prada" began as a best-selling novel by Lauren Weisberger, inspired by the author's own experiences working as an assistant for Vogue magazine Editor Anna Wintour. It was adapted into a hit film starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway.
   The new musical will be produced by McCollum, Fox Stage Productions and Rocket Entertainment. It's part of a big new push by movie studios to adapt films for the stage, including "Mrs. Doubtfire."

