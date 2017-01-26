Winterfest preparations underway in Wausau

Although the city's had a stretch of above-freezing temperatures Wausau's Winterfest still kicks off Saturday on the 400 Block.

Despite warmer weather, most of the attractions are still a go.

"The slide is definitely functioning and is good to go," said Wausau Events Director Lindsey Lewitzke. "Unfortunately the ice isn't so good. There will still be ice skating but there won't be curling."

Crews were out on the 400 Block Thursday setting up the ice slide.

Winterfest is free to attend. It begins at 10 a.m.