Superintendent blasts challenger's school takeover plan

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -

Wisconsin school Superintendent Tony Evers is blasting a plan from a challenger that would make it possible for low-performing public schools to be converted into private charter or voucher schools.

The idea comes from John Humphries, a former Dodgeville school administrator who is challenging Evers. His proposal would allow the lowest-performing schools with a high percentage of low-income students to be reorganized, possibly as a private voucher school.

Evers says Humphries has no vision and wants to dismantle public schools. Evers says Humphries is peddling ideas that haven't worked and won't be accepted.

Another state superintendent candidate Lowell Holtz is also criticizing the idea. He says "The last thing the children of Milwaukee and Madison need is another plan from a bureaucrat who has never lived in their neighborhood."

