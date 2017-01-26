Madison mayor won't alter sanctuary city stance

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Madison's mayor says his city will remain a sanctuary for immigrants in the United States illegally even though it could cost federal aid.

President Donald Trump signed an order Wednesday withholding Justice Department and Homeland Security funds from jurisdictions that bar local officials from communicating with federal authorities about someone's immigration status.

Madison Police Chief Mike Koval says his officers never inquire about immigration status. Dane County Sheriff's deputies ask about status when people are booked into jail and notify federal officials.

Mayor Paul Soglin says the city will continue to comply with federal detainer requests. But he maintains nothing states the city must detain immigrants as a condition for receiving funds and city police won't enforce federal immigration laws.

A sheriff's spokeswoman says that department hasn't discussed any changes.