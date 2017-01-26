McCarthy: Clements leaving, Capers returning

Packers associate head coach Tom Clements will not return to the team next season, Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said during his season-ending news conference Thursday.

Clements' contract is expiring and McCarthy said he will be leaving to pursue, "other interests," though he did not specify what those are.

McCarthy also confirmed that Dom Capers will return as the team's defensive coordinator next season. McCarthy applauded Capers for his ability to deal with a revolving door of injuries and personnel issues on the defensive side of the ball.

"Dom Capers is an outstanding football coach," he said. "He had a tough challenge in front of him this year... Clearly if you look at the way the team was motivated and the way they prepared, a lot of good things came out of that."