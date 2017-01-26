Warm snap impacts ice fishing and area bait shops

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- Temperatures dipped Thursday, making ice fishing conditions better for anglers around Central Wisconsin. But, the recent warm snap put a damper on the ice as well as bait shop business.

Longtime fisherman, Jay Davis knows what it's like to lose a truck to ice, "Things can change. It doesn't take too much."

After nine straight days of above freezing temperatures in Central Wisconsin, The Eau Claire River in Schofield has seen major change. Starting off the year with 18 inches of ice, down to just nine inches Thursday.

Riverside Rentals & Bait owner, Keith Syring, says concerns over the ice, don't always phase people. "The lack of ice really doesn't seem to matter. People go out there when there is an inch, inch and a half, you know those gung-ho ones."

While many enjoy the warmth, it can end up being a danger to others.

"Oh yeah, we have watched out this window many times concerned for people's safety," said Syring.

Like fishermen, who spend many days walking and even driving on the ice.

"We live and die by the weather," Syring said when explaining how the warmth effects his business. "If it's a crappy day, no one is going to want to go fishing. All it takes is a half hour of the sunshine and then boy, people will just come running."

But, safety is always key for local bait shops. While the DNR website says they do not monitor ice conditions, bait shop owners keep a close eye.

