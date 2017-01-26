Walker appoints Democratic nominee to ethics commission

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Gov. Scott Walker has appointed a reserve judge to the state's Ethics Commission.

Timothy Van Akkeren will replace retired Judge Robert Kinney, who resigned from the Ethics Commission in December less than six months into his term. Kinney complained the partisan commission was ineffective, secretive and set up to fail.

The commission consists of three members nominated by Democrats and three members nominated by Republicans. Democrats selected Van Akkeren, who currently serves as a reserve judge and previously served as a Sheboygan County Circuit Court judge.

The ethics commission also includes Judge Mac Davis, Katie McCallum, Peg Lautenschlager, Pat Strachota and David Halbrooks.