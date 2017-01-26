Doctor, competitor weigh in on plans for new Minocqua hospital

Planning is underway for a new hospital in Minocqua.

Marshfield Clinic announced plans on Wednesday for the 72,000 sq. ft. facility that will be attached to its current clinic in the city.

“We see a need for improved innovative care,” Marshfield Clinic's Regional Medical Director Dr. William Melms said. “The idea is to integrate our world class outpatient care with inpatient care.”

According to Melms, the hospital would have 12 beds, a surgical center and emergency department. He said it will be staffed by current Marshfield Clinic doctors and nurses.

“The facility will allow us to provide what the community needs,” Melms said.

But, not everyone agrees. Ascension's Howard Young Medical Center is less than a two minute drive from the location.

Ascension released the following statement in regard to the Marshfield Clinic's announcement:

“Howard Young Medical Center will continue working for the benefit of the community and we are just now beginning to review the details of their announcement. We are disappointed by the clinic's decision to duplicate services.”

Melms said Marshfield Clinic and Howard Young Medical Center have worked together for decades and hopes to see the relationship continue.

There is no estimate on how much the new facility would cost to build. Marshfield Clinic officials will begin meetings with Minocqua and Oneida County leaders on Tuesday. Once the plan is approved, Melms said construction could take a little over a year.