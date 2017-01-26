Thursday Sports Report: Coach Wojo watches SPASH, Hauser - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Thursday Sports Report: Coach Wojo watches SPASH, Hauser

Posted:
By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
Here are Thursday's local scores as reported to the WAOW sports office.
 

BOYS BASKETBALL
   Amherst 57, Weyauwega-Fremont 36
   Antigo 66, Lakeland 61
   Edgar 72, Rib Lake 56
   Iola-Scandinavia 57, Pacelli 47
   Loyal 66, Colby 29
   Medford Area 82, Mosinee 68
   Rhinelander 61, Northland Pines 39
   SPASH 71, D.C. Everest 37

GIRLS BASKETBALL
   Bowler 63, Almond-Bancroft 60
   Gilman 74, Granton 11
   Mosinee 47, Nekoosa 44
   Newman Catholic 49, Marathon 45
   Prentice 51, Abbotsford 36
   Rib Lake 52, Chequamegon 16

BOYS HOCKEY
   Marshfield 5, East Merrill 2
   Rhinelander/Three Lakes 3, Pacelli 2
   Stevens Point 12, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 0
   Wausau West 3, D.C. Everest 2

GIRLS HOCKEY
   Northland Pines 7, Northern Edge 0

WRESTLING
   D.C. Everest 32, Wisconsin Rapids 27
   Marshfield 55, Wausau West 21
   SPASH 53, Wausau East 15
   Tomahawk 36, Lakeland 28

BOYS SWIMMING
   SPASH 109, D.C. Everest 52

