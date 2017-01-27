EXCLUSIVE: Former SPASH star Hauser discusses Marquette's big win over 'Nova

Former SPASH basketball standout Sam Hauser returned home Thursday night, just days after the biggest win of his hoops career.

Following Marquette's upset win over No. 1 ranked Villanova on Tuesday, Hauser made the trek north to watch his younger brother Joey, a junior and top prospect at SPASH, take on D.C. Everest.

The Golden Eagles freshman, who won was the co-recipient of the 2016 Mr. Basketball award at SPASH, played a major role in his team's major upset win over the defending national champion Wildcats. Hauser contested the final shot and eventually pulled down the game-sealing rebound to help claim a two-point win for Marquette.

"The last ten seconds, all we're thinking about is get the rebound," he told Newsline 9 sports director Brandon Kinnard in an exclusive interview. "The ball was tipped around and it kind of almost went in again. Finally grabbed that ball and when the buzzer went off you had to take it all in for a second and realize that we just won."

It was just Marquette's second all-time win over an AP No. 1 team. The other came in the 2003 NCAA Tournament when Dwyane Wade helped the Golden Eagles knock off Kentucky to reach the Final Four.

Hauser said he was right in the middle of the ensuing court storm and called the whole scene the "number one moment" of his basketball career.

"The state championships (at SPASH) where fun," he said, smiling. "But there's nothing like beating the number one team in the nation."

Marquette hosts Providence in another big game on Saturday. Tip time is scheduled for 1:00 p.m at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.