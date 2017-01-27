Class ring lost by WWII vet 73 years ago returned to family - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Class ring lost by WWII vet 73 years ago returned to family

Posted:

AUDUBON, N.J. (AP) -- The family of a since-deceased World War II veteran from New Jersey has been reunited with his 1938 class ring after he lost it 73 years ago while serving in the South Pacific.

Nearly 50 people gathered Thursday at Audubon High School for the ceremonial return of Edward Dodds' ring after it was discovered in Papua New Guinea (PAH'-poo-uh noo GIH'-nee) in 2013.

The ring was unearthed in a farmer's field and worn by the man who found it for years before he showed it to a friend.

Believing the ring belonged to an American G.I., the friend researched it online and was able to locate the Camden County school nearly 9,000 miles away.

Dodds' son says his father often joked about losing the ring because it was engraved with the wrong initials.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.