Boy, 8, calls 911: 'My dad's dead'

An 8-year-old boy may have saved his father's life by calling 911.

"My dad's dead. He's not waking up for anything," said the boy named Christopher. Dispatchers learned he was just 8 years old.

"Well, the real tragedy here is these children had to witness their father go through a drug overdose," Waukesha police Lt. Kevin Rice said.

"It's all three of us. My two brothers, and my dad," the boy said.

Dispatchers used GPS and pinged the location to a parking lot. The boy was able to identify a building with large windows and houses located behind a fence.

"From the time we received the call, it was about two minutes," Rice said.

Dispatchers tried to keep the child calm.

"We have help on the way, Christopher. An ambulance should be there shortly, OK?" the dispatcher said.

Investigators believe the man used drugs and pulled over into the parking lot. A passerby relayed more details to dispatch.

"The father is in the front seat slumped over, not responding," the passerby said.

Paramedics helped him regain consciousness at the scene.

"Just a great job by the 8-year-old. Unbelievable maturity in his ability to recognize his dad was in distress and to do the right thing and literally save his dad's life," Rice said.

The children were turned over to their mother. As for the man that overdosed, he could face charges as soon as he's released from the hospital.