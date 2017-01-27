Police: Marinette man hit by train while walking dog

UPDATE: A 46-year-old Marinette man was hit by a train as he was walking with his dog at a railroad crossing, according to Marinette Police.

The victim, identified as Jeffrey Lewis Clark, died from his injuries.

His dog was treated for injuries.

Police say it happened about 1:47 a.m. Friday at State Street, north of Sherman Street.

The man was seen between the crossing gates at the intersection. Police say the Canadian National Railway train was unable to stop for Clark.

“The Marinette Police Department would like to express its sympathy for his family and friends,” reads a statement from the police department.

