Johnson says voter fraud should not be Trump priority

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Republican Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson says investigating possible voter fraud should not be President Trump's priority.

Johnson said Friday that ensuring the integrity of elections is "extremely important," he "would not list this as a top priority this administration should be focused on at this time."

Trump says he wants an investigation into the widely debunked claim that there was widespread voter fraud in the November election he won.

Johnson won re-election in November and Trump carried Wisconsin. A recount of Wisconsin's presidential election results changed few votes and revealed no widespread abuse or fraud.

Johnson says he would like Trump to focus on regulatory reform, even though he says it is "not a very sexy subject."