Mosinee man sentenced to 8 years in prison in drug death

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A 25-year-old Mosinee man was sentenced to eight years in prison Friday for supplying the heroin that killed a man found dead in a Rothschild motel.

Ryne Oleson was one of two people charged in the September 2014 death of Mark Blaskowski, 49.

Oleson pleaded no contest to first-degree reckless homicide, delivering drugs, as a repeat criminal and prosecutors dismissed a second felony - manufacturing and delivering heroin, court records said.

Oleson's punishment also includes 10 years of extended supervision when he is released from prison.

Oleson and Michael Taylor, 39, of Wausau, were charged in Blaskowski's death. Taylor was sentenced to 20 years in prison in April.

Blaskowski was found dead in Motel 6 following a call from his roommate who told investigators that Blaskowski purchased about $100 worth of heroin hours before, the criminal complaint said.

Taylor supplied the heroin that was delivered to Blaskowski at the hotel by Oleson and another man, the complaint said.

One of them told investigators that Blaskowski "was really hit hard by the effects of the heroin and was extremely impaired immediately," the complaint said.

Blaskowski sat on a bed and his lips turned blue, indicating he was overdosing, the complaint said.

One of the men who delivered the heroin to Blaskowski told investigators Taylor "wanted to get me out of state and offered to give me a ride" after learning of Blaskowski's death, the complaint said.