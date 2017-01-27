Accused Lincoln Co. sex predator ordered to stand trial

MERRILL (WAOW) - A 57-year-old Lincoln County man accused of trying to groom young girls as a child predator was ordered to stand trial Friday, according to Lincoln County online court records.

Gary Ver Kilen is charged with nine felonies in two cases, including two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child under 13 and two counts of stalking.

A judge ruled prosecutors presented enough evidence in a preliminary hearing to justify the charges, court records said. No trial date was immediately set.

Prosecutors say Ver Kilen's victims ranged in age from 9 to 16 as he tried to groom young girls of single mothers.

In October, Ver Kilen was charged after three young sisters told investigators he sexually touched them on their thighs last summer on a trip to his deer stand aboard a four-wheeler, the criminal complaint said.

In April 2015, two girls ages 9 and 10 reported that they went to Ver Kilen's porch to get their puppy and found a note weighted down with a rock "with condoms around it," the complaint said. The note said, "Don't tell your mom but when she leaves for work come over."

Last January, a 16-year-old girl reported that Ver Kilen left a note with her at a Shopko in Tomahawk, suggesting she come to his home, the complaint said. He also followed her around the store and "lingered watching her," the complaint said.

Prosecutors said Ver Kilen left swing sets and bicycles on his property to try to lure neighbor girls. "He has presented himself to them as a skills man and offered to teach, mentor and befriend them," a complaint said.

Investigators interviewed Ver Kilen in June about the allegations, the complaint said. "He denied touching the girls. He admitted to taking them to the deer shack."

Asked about the incident involving the condoms, Ver Kilen complained the two young girls were left home alone and "if he wanted to throw condoms in his yard, it's nobody's business," the complaint said.

He denied leaving a card with directions to his house with a teenager at the Shopko store.