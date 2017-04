WAUSAU (WAOW) - One week after closing them because of rain and 40-degree warmth, Wausau's ice rinks reopened Friday as colder weather arrived, Assistant Park and Recreation Manager Robert Stephens said.

"Rink conditions are marginal," he said in a statement. "Please be aware of changing weather conditions."

The decision affects rinks and warming houses at the downtown 400 block, Marathon Park and Riverview School.

The reopening comes as the city's weekend Winterfest begins.