PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW)-- A Neenah man was ticketed with his 8th offense OWI Friday afternoon, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

55-year-old David Glenetski was pulled over at about 2:30 p.m. Friday on I-39 near County Highway DB in Portage County.

According to online court records, Glenetski was arrested for OWI in Marathon County in 2003. He was sentenced to 4 years in prison.

On Friday evening, no charges had been filed.