Mexican-born business owner offended by border wall

A Mexican-born business owner from Weston is speaking out after President Donald Trump announced this week that construction for a wall on the U.S.-Mexican border will begin immediately.

Javier Patino came to the United States as a teenager from Guanajuato, Mexico in search of a better life.

When Patino crossed the border at 13-years-old, he said many people in the United States thought he was here for school, when he was really here to help support his family back in Mexico.

Patino said the President's plan to build a wall looking to keep immigrants out offends him and calls it a slap in the face.

"I got 18 guys working for me and I know every one of them pay taxes," he said. "It's always been hard for immigrants but never like this.

But Republican Congressman Sean Duffy said Patino and his coworkers have nothing to worry about.

"There's a lot of people who came here legally through legal channels. My mother-in-law is one of them," Duffy said. "I think it's important that America defends her borders."

Patino would like to see Mr. Trump and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto have a sit down to discuss the issue as allies.