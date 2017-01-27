New phone scam spreading across country

A new phone scam is making its way across the country.

According to authorities, when someone answers the phone the caller asks, "Can you hear me?". When the person on the other end replies "Yes", the phrase is recorded. It is then sometimes used as an agreement to a purchase.

The Marathon County Sheriff's Department said it doesn't know if the scam has made its way to Central Wisconsin, but said to never get out information over the phone.

"When in doubt do not give information out over the phone, always verify the source that is requesting the information," Lt. Mark Wagers said.

Wagers said the department gets dozens of calls about scams every week.

He asks the public to only contact law enforcement if you've had money stolen from you. To report a scam, you're asking to contact the Federal Communications Commission.