Snowmobilers ready to hit the track for Wausau 525 - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Snowmobilers ready to hit the track for Wausau 525

Posted:
By Courtney Terlecki, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
WAUSAU (WAOW) -

Snowmobilers are headed to Wausau for the annual Wausau 525 race. It kicks off at 10:30 a.m Jan. 28 and goes through Jan. 29.

The race started after Philip Merwin, known as Flip, died in a snowmobile crash in 2003.

"The Wausau 525 is pretty special," said Wausau 525 board member Todd Nagel.

The money raised is all for a good cause.

"All the profits we make off this race go to charity, most of it goes to children that are crippled or have really bad diseases," Nagel said.

This year, five families in need will be given a check from the Wausau 525.

"It's fantastic, when the kids get here tomorrow and we see them getting checks, all the volunteers and crowd go silent," Nagel said. "We remember even though it's frustrating, stressful sometimes we remember what we're here for, it gives us energy to keep going."

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.