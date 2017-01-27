Snowmobilers ready to hit the track for Wausau 525

Snowmobilers are headed to Wausau for the annual Wausau 525 race. It kicks off at 10:30 a.m Jan. 28 and goes through Jan. 29.

The race started after Philip Merwin, known as Flip, died in a snowmobile crash in 2003.

"The Wausau 525 is pretty special," said Wausau 525 board member Todd Nagel.

The money raised is all for a good cause.

"All the profits we make off this race go to charity, most of it goes to children that are crippled or have really bad diseases," Nagel said.

This year, five families in need will be given a check from the Wausau 525.

"It's fantastic, when the kids get here tomorrow and we see them getting checks, all the volunteers and crowd go silent," Nagel said. "We remember even though it's frustrating, stressful sometimes we remember what we're here for, it gives us energy to keep going."