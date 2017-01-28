Friday Sports Report: Leading WVC girls teams all come out on to - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Friday Sports Report: Leading WVC girls teams all come out on top

By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
Here are Friday's local scores as reported to the WAOW sports office.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Adams-Friendship 67, Wisconsin Dells 55

Almond-Bancroft 79, Bowler 23

Amherst 61, Iola-Scandinavia 48

Antigo 76, Pacelli 44

Assumption 42, Stratford 39

Edgar 41, Phillips 38

Gresham Community 79, Wild Rose 52

Owen-Withee 74, Spencer 61

Rib Lake 56, Chequamegon 54, OT

Wausau West 55, Merrill 53

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 85, Marshfield 53

Xavier 83, Shawano Community 67

GIRLS BASKETBALL

D.C. Everest 66, Wausau East 23

Marshfield 67, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 47

Medford Area 41, Rhinelander 36

Menominee Indian 36, Tigerton 34

Tri-County 58, Port Edwards 44

Wausau West 69, Merrill 51

Wausau East 60, D.C. Everest 56

Wild Rose 44, Gresham Community 29

Wisconsin Dells 54, Adams-Friendship 31

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 65, Manawa 29

