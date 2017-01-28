House to take first crack at repealing Obama-era regulations - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

House to take first crack at repealing Obama-era regulations

Posted:
WASHINGTON (AP) -

House Republicans are on track to overturn a handful of rules that were finalized in President Barack Obama's final months in office -- and deal with climate change, federal contracting and background checks for gun ownership.

Opponents criticize the regulations as job killers that'll hold back the U.S. economy.

Now, they're turning to an oversight tool used successfully only once before to void a rule issued by a federal agency.

All that'll be required to make the regulation invalid is a simple majority of both GOP-led chambers approving a joint resolution of disapproval -- along with the president's signature.

The House will take the first crack this week.

