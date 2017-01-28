Annual memorial snowmobile race returns to Wausau

Hundreds of racers battled it out on the snow Saturday for the 13th running of the 525 Snowmobile Championships.

The non-profit race is all for a good cause as all the money raised at the event will benefit local families caring for critically ill children.

The race began as a memorial for Phillip "Flip" Merwin who was killed in a snowmobile accident while racing in Eagle River back in 2003.

"A lot of the folks here, the volunteers and the fans, they come here because they knew my brother Flip," said Flip's brother Paul Merwin who is also an organizer of the snowmobile and motorcycle races. "They loved him, they love what he was about and so this is a way to keep his memory alive."

The race is called 525 because Flip's racing number was 525.

The race's website said they've raised over $200,000 for charity in just 12 years.

The race wraps up on Sunday.