Downtown Wausau holds annual Winter Fest

Downtown Wausau was turned into a winter wonderland on Saturday in celebration of the annual Winter Fest.

Organizers said around 3,000 people came out to enjoy all of the excitement that included ice skating, an ice slide, a mac and cheese contest and an impressive display of ice sculptures on the 400 Block.

Lindsey Lewitzke from Wausau Events said the festival promotes winter activities in Central Wisconsin and encourages people to enjoy the chilly weather before it's gone.

"Get out of their houses, enjoy winter, you know, we offer a lot of different activities so you can go inside, you can go outside," she said. "You can do just about anything today and that's kind of the point of winter."

The staple of Winter Fest is the snow slide which will be open to the public until the snow melts.