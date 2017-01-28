Stratford wins Marawood Wrestling Tournament - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Stratford wins Marawood Wrestling Tournament

Posted:
By April Boblin, Sports Multimedia Journalist
Connect

Marawood Conference Wrestling Tournament Results:

1. Stratford - 304.5

2. Pittsville - 162

3. Athens - 161

4. Edgar - 152

5. Phillips - 121

6. Auburndale - 108

7. Marathon - 75

8. Chequamegon - 60

*Senior Kam Bornbach wins 220, receiving a 4th Marawood Conference Title.

1st place finishers of each weight class:

106 - Manny Drexler of Stratford

113 - Max Schwabe of Stratford

120 - Matthew Grossman of Pittsville

126 - A. J. Schoenfuss of Stratford

132 - Beau Merritt of Pittsville

138 - Jake Drexler of Stratford

145 - Jeremy Schoenherr of Stratford

152 - Mason Kauffman of Stratford

160 - Nathaniel Morse of Athens

170 - David Marquardt of Stratford

182 - Will Raatz of Edgar 

195 - Alex Lemanski of Edgar 

220 - Kamren Bornbach of Stratford

285 - Jon Aguirre of Stratford

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.