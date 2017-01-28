Stratford wins Marawood Wrestling Tournament

Marawood Conference Wrestling Tournament Results:
1. Stratford - 304.5
2. Pittsville - 162
3. Athens - 161
4. Edgar - 152
5. Phillips - 121
6. Auburndale - 108
7. Marathon - 75
8. Chequamegon - 60
*Senior Kam Bornbach wins 220, receiving a 4th Marawood Conference Title.
1st place finishers of each weight class:
106 - Manny Drexler of Stratford
113 - Max Schwabe of Stratford
120 - Matthew Grossman of Pittsville
126 - A. J. Schoenfuss of Stratford
132 - Beau Merritt of Pittsville
138 - Jake Drexler of Stratford
145 - Jeremy Schoenherr of Stratford
152 - Mason Kauffman of Stratford
160 - Nathaniel Morse of Athens
170 - David Marquardt of Stratford
182 - Will Raatz of Edgar
195 - Alex Lemanski of Edgar
220 - Kamren Bornbach of Stratford
285 - Jon Aguirre of Stratford