Wisconsin's opioid response anemic, critics say

MADISON (AP) -

Wisconsin legislators have passed nearly 20 bills to curb opioid abuse over the last three years but people are still dying by the hundreds.

State data shows 622 people died of opioid-related overdoses in 2014 and 614 in 2015, the two highest annual death totals since 2003.

Gov. Scott Walker has called a special session to pass more measures, including granting addicts legal immunity and having addicts civilly committed.

Social justice groups say it's not enough. Critics say the state needs to do even more and treat opioids like a full-blown epidemic.
 

