Marquette University building to be named after ex-president

The first residence hall built at Marquette University in 50 years will be named after one of its most beloved former presidents who still works on campus in fundraising.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that President Michael Lovell announced earlier this month that the two-tower complex will be named in honor of the Rev. Robert A. Wild.

The hall's naming is being made possible by alumni Ray and Kay Eckstein, who have challenged the university to raise another $10 million toward construction. The couple will match that $10 million once that goal is met.

Lovell said the gift is being made in appreciation and honor of Wild's exceptional service and dedication to the university.

Wild sat in the audience during Lovell's address and said the announcement surprised him.

