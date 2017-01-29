Wisconsin has most successful year for solar power in 2016

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- New data show that the Wisconsin solar industry saw its most active year of development as it was boosted by a major investment in solar by Dairyland Power Cooperative, other utilities and Target Stores Inc., as well as projects around the state.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that construction started last year on projects across Wisconsin exceeding 30 megawatts. The new projects will be able to power about 5,000 homes once they're fully running.

That's nearly five times as much development as what occurred in 2015 as businesses, homeowners and utilities responded to decreasing solar prices.

Tyler Huebner, executive director of Madison-based clean energy advocacy group Renew Wisconsin, says the efforts can't stop now because Wisconsin's neighboring states are growing at even faster rates.