Endangered man missing in Wausau

The Wausau Police Department and family member's are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man that is considered to be endangered.

Lt. Bill Taylor of the Wausau Police Department say 28-year-old Michael Bujanowski was last seen leaving North Central Health Care in Wausau at around 10:00 p.m. January 24.

Bujanowski was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black sweatpants and white shoes before he went missing.

Bujanowski has a buzzed haircut.

Lt. Taylor said Bujanowski is considered to be endangered because he has not been on required medication and if he is seen to contact police and not approach the man..

"It's safe to say the public should use caution," Taylor said.

If you have any information about Bujanowski's whereabouts contact the Wausau Police Department at 715-261-7798.