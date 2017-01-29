Snow sculpture complete at Wausau museum

A winter spectacle is now on display in front of the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum in Wausau.

It's the 27th sculpture built by Team U.S.A. Snow Sculpting outside the museum.

This year's theme is a Tiffany lampshade with dragonfly motifs which took a little less than three days to complete.

Amy Beck from the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum said the sculpture is a winter tradition for north Central Wisconsin.

"It's a chance to appreciate the fleeting nature of snow to celebrate winter and to also enjoy it while it lasts," she said. "[It's] a very cool welcome to the Woodson Art Museum."

The world class snow sculptors have also had displays at Lambeau Field.