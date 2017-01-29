Rothschild gun show passes torch to young hunters

The annual Wausau/Rothschild Gun Show looks to pass on the torch to north Central Wisconsin's youngest hunters and gun enthusiasts on Sunday.

For nearly three decades, the show has been a way for hundreds of dealers and thousands of buyers to come together and enjoy the sport.

Ron Martin is the show director who said it's so important for the younger generation to carry on a Wisconsin tradition.

"Kids need to put the videos down and go out in the real world and see what's out there," he said. "You have to pass it on otherwise it will go away."

"Some great hunting opportunities in Wisconsin," said Daniel Glodowski of Amherst who enjoyed the show with his nephew. "It continues to grow on, hopefully, in the next generation."

In fact, Sunday's show was all about the kids as the proceeds from the event will go to the Take a Kid Hunting Foundation.

Money from the show will also sponsor disabled hunts for wounded combat veterans.