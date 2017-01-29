Car falls through ice in Oneida County - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Car falls through ice in Oneida County

By Courtney Terlecki, Multimedia Journalist
ONEIDA COUNTY (WAOW) -

Sheriff's officials are warning residents of poor ice conditions after a car went through the ice in Oneida County.

It happened Sunday afternoon on Boom Lake.

Officials said ice conditions are worsening and people should operate with care when traveling on frozen lakes.

