Braun still a Brewer, participates in Brewers on Deck

The Milwaukee Brewers celebrated another year of fandom with their annual event, Brewers on Deck, Sunday.

The organization has seen many new faces over the past two years as they rebuild under second year General Manager, David Stearns, but one that has remained a constant for the Brew Crew is Left Fielder, Ryan Braun.

Despite recent trade rumors, Braun participated in Brewers on Deck, meeting fans, signing autographs, and speaking to the media.

Manager Craig Counsell also participated in the event, and addressed the media when it came to the return of Braun this season, "I expected Ryan to be back, and I expect him to hit third, and I'm very happy that i get to continue to write his name."

Braun, who has suffered from multiple injuries over the past few season, including a back injury expressed his excitement when it comes to being healthy saying, "Its been the healthiest off-season I've had in a long time, knock on wood. I feel great, I've been able to do my full workouts, running and everything that I've wanted to do, but haven't been able to do the past few off-seasons. Physically I feel great, ready to get going, and excited to get to Arizona in a few weeks."

The one area that the outfielder has been admittedly struggling in this off-season has been getting sleep, after welcoming his second child, a son, in September.