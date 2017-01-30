Venus and Serena show sisterly love in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) -- After playing each other for the Australian Open title, Serena and Venus Williams were all sisterly love during the trophy presentation.



Serena thanked her sister for pushing her throughout her career and helping her win her 23rd singles major title, a record for the Open era.



With a tearful Venus looking on, Serena said, "There's no way I would be at 23 without her. There's no way I would be at one without her. There's no way I would have anything without her. She's my inspiration. She's the only reason I'm standing here today."



Venus, who was playing her first Grand Slam final since 2009, said she was "enormously proud" of her sister for winning her seventh Australian Open title and breaking the tie she had with Steffi Graf for most major titles in the modern era.



"Congratulations, Serena, on No. 23. I have been right there with you. Some of them I have lost right there against you," Venus said. "Your win has always been my win, you know that. All the times I couldn't be there, wouldn't be there, didn't get there, you were there."