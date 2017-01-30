Federer beats Nadal to win 18th Grand Slam title



MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) -- Roger Federer has won his 18th major title by beating Rafael Nadal 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 to capture the Australian Open.



Federer was down a break early in the pivotal fifth set, but came back to break the Spaniard in the sixth game to level the set at 3-all.



The crowd cheering wildly with every winner he hit, Federer then broke Nadal again in the eighth game to go up 5-3. Nadal had chances in the next game, but couldn't convert on two breakpoint chances and Federer closed it out on his second match point.



Federer jumped up and down and screamed in celebration after clinching the match, then held back tears as he sat in his change-over chair.



Federer captured his first major title since Wimbledon in 2012 and his fifth Australian Open trophy. Nadal had been bidding for his second title in Melbourne and his 15th overall at Grand Slams.