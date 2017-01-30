Congressman: No need for green-card holders ban if no threat - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Congressman: No need for green-card holders ban if no threat

Posted:

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (AP) -- U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner says he does not believe green-card holders should be banned from entering the United States "absent evidence of a threat, regardless of where they are from."

The Wisconsin Republican said Sunday that he "will never support a blanket ban on any religious group, but we have to do everything we can, consistent with our values as Americans, to protect the freedom and security of the American people."

On Saturday, Sensenbrenner held a town hall meeting in Jefferson in which he said green-card holders from countries affected by President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration shouldn't be allowed into the U.S.

Trump's restrictions banned travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Sensenbrenner apologized Sunday to a town hall crowd in Menomonee Falls. He said he "misspoke."

