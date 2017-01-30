Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017: Complete winners list

(ABC) -- The winners were announced at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards, held in Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium.

Actress Lily Tomlin, whose career spans nearly six decades, received the top award -- the Lifetime Achievement Award. Her "9 to 5" co-star Dolly Parton presented the award.

Other stars, such as Brie Larson, Common, Taraji P. Henson and the cast of "Stranger Things," also took the stage Sunday evening as presenters. There was no official host.

Here are the winners of the 23rd annual SAG Awards, presented by SAG-AFTRA:

TV

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series

Uzo Aduba, "Orange Is the New Black"

Jane Fonda, "Grace and Frankie"

Ellie Kemper, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"

WINNER: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"

Lily Tomlin, "Grace and Frankie"



Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series

Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"

Tituss Burgess, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"

Ty Burrell, "Modern Family"

WINNER: William H. Macy, "Shameless"

Jeffrey Tambor, "Transparent"

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series

"The Big Bang Theory"

"Black-ish"

"Modern Family"

WINNER: "Orange Is the New Black"

"Veep"

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series

Bryce Dallas Howard, "Black Mirror"

Felicity Huffman, "American Crime"

Audra McDonald, "Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill"

WINNER: Sarah Paulson, "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"

Kerry Washington, "Confirmation"

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series

Riz Ahmed, "The Night Of"

Sterling K. Brown, "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"

WINNER: Bryan Cranston, "All the Way"

John Turturro, "The Night Of"

Courtney B. Vance, "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones"

WINNER: John Lithgow, "The Crown"

Rami Malek, "Mr. Robot"

Kevin Spacey, "House of Cards"



Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series

Millie Bobby Brown, "Stranger Things"

WINNER: Claire Foy, "The Crown"

Thandie Newton, "Westworld"

Winona Ryder, "Stranger Things"

Robin Wright, "House of Cards"

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series

"The Crown"

"Downton Abbey"

"Game of Thrones"

WINNER: "Stranger Things"

"Westworld"

Stunt ensemble

WINNER: "Game of Thrones"

"Daredevil"

"Luke Cage"

"The Walking Dead"

"Westworld"

Motion Pictures

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role

WINNER: Viola Davis, "Fences"

Naomie Harris, "Moonlight"

Nicole Kidman, "Lion"

Octavia Spencer, "Hidden Figures"

Michelle Williams, "Manchester by the Sea"

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role

WINNER: Mahershala Ali, "Moonlight"

Jeff Bridges, "Hell or High Water"

Hugh Grant, "Florence Foster Jenkins"

Lucas Hedges, "Manchester by the Sea"

Dev Patel, "Lion"

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role

Amy Adams, "Arrival"

Emily Blunt, "The Girl on the Train"

Natalie Portman, "Jackie"

WINNER: Emma Stone, "La La Land"

Meryl Streep, "Florence Foster Jenkins"

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role

Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea"

Andrew Garfield, "Hacksaw Ridge"

Ryan Gosling, "La La Land"

Viggo Mortensen, "Captain Fantastic"

WINNER: Denzel Washington, "Fences"

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture