UPDATE: Suspected gunman in Brookfield hotel shooting arrested, police say

UPDATE: A Milwaukee man suspected of being the gunman in a weekend shooting at a Brookfield hotel that left two injured was in police custody on Monday.

Capt. Phil Horter with the Brookfield Police Department said the man turned himself in after detectives negotiated with his family.

The 19-year-old will likely have a first court appearance on Tuesday, Horter said.

He may face charges of attempted homicide and recklessly endangering safety.

Horter said the handgun used in the early Sunday morning attack was recovered hours later on top of a frozen pond in Milwaukee County.

The 18-year-old woman who was shot was treated and released from a hospital. An 18-year-old man remains hospitalized, Horter said.

--------------------------

The Brookfield Police Department confirmed two people were hurt early Sunday morning during a shooting at the Hilton Embassy Hotel on Moorland Road.

Investigators said there was a party at the hotel and during the party, a 19-year-old man and woman got into a fight. Police believe the man physically assaulted the woman, and when other guests tried to step in, he started firing a gun.

Two people were hit, an 18-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man. They are both from Milwaukee.

The shooter drove away. His car was found later by police in Milwaukee near his home, but he is still missing.

The 18-year-old woman was shot in the buttocks, and is expected to be treated and released. The 18-year-old man was shot in the abdomen, underwent surgery and is in recovery.

Our Milwaukee affiliate WISN-TV spoke to a guest who was in the hotel celebrating a friend's birthday. He described a chaotic scene.

"And people were running around the hallways panicking, scared. There were a lot of things going on, and it was messing up a lot of people's nights," Derrick Triggs said. "People were panicking. They were scared."

Police are not releasing the names of the victims at this time.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to call the city of Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702.