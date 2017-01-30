'I know that they really are better where they are,' says mom who lost 3 kids in fire

The Sheboygan Falls parents who lost three children in a fire are opening up about their pain.

The fire happened one year ago this weekend.

Four kids, ages 11, 10, 9 and 7, were home alone. Only the 9-year-old got out. The other three siblings later died of smoke inhalation.

Their parents, Chris and Kristi Maki, were at Bible study when it happened.

The couple spoke to their congregation at Crossroads Community Church Sunday about the one thing that gets them through.

"As much as I've said I'd do anything to get them back, I know that they really are better where they are ... They are with Jesus, and they really are there, and we will be with them again. It's just not right now," Kristi Maki said.

The fire started in a basement playroom. There's still no official cause.