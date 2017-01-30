VIRAL VIDEO: Dog thanks foster mom by giving her 11 Puppies

A video of a pit bull mother picking up her 11 puppies -- one by one -- and placing them in the arms of her foster mom has captured the internet's attention.

Utah mother of five Stevoni Doyle told ABC News that her foster dog Grayce birthed the puppies last Sunday, three weeks after she welcomed the pit bull into her Spanish Fork, Utah, home.

Doyle, 39, is part of an all-volunteer foster parent network, organized by Rescue Rovers. The nonprofit organization transports dogs at high-kill shelters into homes in Utah.

Doyle, along with her husband of eight years, Levi, became foster parents 10 years ago. They began specializing in pregnant dogs about two years ago.

Still, 2-year-old Grayce came to them from a friend, who had just gotten the dog back as part of a divorce.

"He knew she was pregnant and he couldn't handle it. He wanted these puppies to have a good home," Doyle recalled.

Last Sunday, Grayce welcomed her new brood -- one girl and 10 boys. When Doyle went to check on her after work the following day, she just sat there watching Grace from across the room. Her husband filmed the entire interaction on his smartphone.

"I wanted to give her space," the foster mom said. "And every time a puppy would cry she would pick it up and bring it to me until all 11 of them were in my arms.

"I guess she just wanted some reassurance and some love," Doyle added.

In four weeks, Doyle will begin accepting applications for those looking to adopt Grayce's puppies. She plans to spay or neuter them, and microchip them. Doyle is only accepting applications from Utah residents.

After her video has gone viral, Doyle hopes that amazing families will step forward.

"Anybody could learn to be a pit bull parent," she said. "There's a stigma behind them that they're a powerful dog, but with the proper training, love and care, anybody could do it."