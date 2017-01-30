Sheriff's officials looking for stolen guns in Langlade County - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Sheriff's officials looking for stolen guns in Langlade County

By Courtney Terlecki, Multimedia Journalist
TOWN OF ROLLING, Wis. (WAOW) -

The Langlade County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in finding stolen guns. The burglary happened in the town of Rolling where several different firearms were stolen:

  • M&P AR-15 with ACOG sight (rifle)
  • M&P Shield 9mm (handgun)
  • Heckler & Koch P30 .40 (handgun) 
  • Ruger SP101 .357 (Revolver) 
  • Springfield XDS 3.3” .45acp (handgun)
  • Rexio .22 (revolver) 
  • Walther .380 in tiffany blue (handgun)
  • Smith and Wesson 9mm W/ laser (handgun)
  • Kimber 9mm Micro (handgun)

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office or the Langlade County Crime Stoppers with information. You may remain anonymous.

