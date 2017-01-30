Sheriff's officials looking for stolen guns in Langlade County

The Langlade County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in finding stolen guns. The burglary happened in the town of Rolling where several different firearms were stolen:

M&P AR-15 with ACOG sight (rifle)

M&P Shield 9mm (handgun)

Heckler & Koch P30 .40 (handgun)

Ruger SP101 .357 (Revolver)

Springfield XDS 3.3” .45acp (handgun)

Rexio .22 (revolver)

Walther .380 in tiffany blue (handgun)

Smith and Wesson 9mm W/ laser (handgun)

Kimber 9mm Micro (handgun)

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office or the Langlade County Crime Stoppers with information. You may remain anonymous.