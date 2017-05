A former high school athlete died early Monday morning after a battle with cancer, according to Owen-Withee High School.

William Maki died with his parents by his side, according to a Facebook post on a page detailing his journey.

Maki's cancer spread to his lungs and he was no longer able to maintain lung function.

William Maki was diagnosed with bone cancer in his left leg in July of 2015. His leg was amputated in September of 2015.

