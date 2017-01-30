President Trump to announce Supreme Court pick Tuesday - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

President Trump to announce Supreme Court pick Tuesday

Posted:
WASHINGTON (AP) -

President Donald Trump says his pick for the Supreme Court is someone “unbelievably highly respected.”

Trump made the comment Monday during a breakfast with small business leaders at the White House. He tweeted earlier in the day that he plans to announce his Supreme Court choice Tuesday night at 8 p.m.

The court has had eight justices since the death last year of Justice Antonin Scalia. President Barack Obama had nominated Merrick Garland for the post, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to take up the nomination.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.