SPECIAL REPORT: Alcohol and Women

Middle-aged women in today's world are drinking heavier, and more frequently. That's according to data analyzed by the Washington Post from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention

Numbers show alcohol-related deaths have doubled since 1999 among women ages 35-54.

Binge drinking is also up 40 percent among women in that age group.

One central Wisconsin woman fits that mold, and is a recovering alcoholic. Her identity will remain anonymous, but Newsline 9 was connected with her through Alcoholics Anonymous.

For this woman, it began with social drinking.

"It was just normal behavior," she said. "You know, if you go out to dinner, you would have a drink."

But glasses at the bar turned into bottles at home.

"I went form a social drinker, to a moderate drinker, to a hard drinker," she said.

She was able to pull through, but many others weren't so lucky. Many were drowned in addiction.

"People look at heroin and see how bad it is for you," said Chris Erdman, a clinical substance abuse counselor for Lakeside Recovery, part of North Central Health Care. "But if you do research and understand alcohol, alcohol will kill you. It will shut down organs."

Meanwhile, experts say the way television shows and advertisements portray alcohol consumption could be leading to the striking statistics.

"[There is a] tremendous effect of media on human behavior," said Hyuson Kim, a communications professor at UW Stevens Point. "Women drinking alcohol in media are portrayed as really positive ones, they're professional, attractive."

She says something else seen on television frequently, is the idea of alcohol as a prize for hard work.

"Those kind of TV shows also suggest that housewives can drink wine," said Kim. "And wine can be a reward for a long day."

And commercial breaks aren't breaks from potentially damaging messages.

"Advertising is a persuasive messaging," said Kim. "It affects human behavior too."

Outside of traditional advertising, alcohol ads on social media receive a lot of traction.

"Alcohol brands had the third highest consumer engagement rate on Facebook," said Kim. "Followed by automobiles and retail."

If you do see yourself consistently hitting one-drink-too-many, it's important to know you have options.

"I think one of the best ways to promote healthy living and to promote a reduction in alcoholism," said Daniel Shine, manager of North Central Health Care's Lakeside Recovery. "Is by being able to understand the resources that are available in your communities."

If the alcoholic Newsline 9 spoke with hadn't reached out for help, she thought she may not have made it.

"Had I not gone to that meeting," she said. "I may have never gotten to the point where I knew alcohol was my problem"