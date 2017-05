WESTON (WAOW) - The village of Weston declared a snow removal emergency Monday as snow - heavy at times - moved through the region.

The snow emergency starts at midnight and ends at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

No vehicle may be left parked, stopped or standing on any public street or alley. Any vehicle found in violation may be towed at the owner's expense.



Forecasters predicted up to 5 inches of snow could fall before the storm blows out of the region Tuesday.